After 19-Minute Viral MMS, Young College Couple's Nude Video Gets Leaked Online, Screenshots Circulate On WhatsApp Groups Among College Peers

After 19 minutes, 5 minutes, 40 minutes, and Payal Gaming another nude video of young couples is going viral. The video is featuring young collage students.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 29, 2025 20:04:09 IST

After 19 minute and Payal Gaming another MMS is going viral over social media. Video of a young collage going girl and her boyfriend, both are the student at a prominent college at Dhaka, Bangladesh. 

The boyfriend was recording the intimate video out of excitement. He thought that the video would be private to them only but unfortunately the video got leaked and unraveled their lives. The matter came to attention after the screenshots began circulating on WhatsApp group among college students. 

The girl noticed the whispers in the classroom, the classmate snickering averted eyes, and anonymous messages demanding her nude video. The video then went viral on X (formally Twitter). An anonymous twitter handle shared the screenshot with the caption “She did it perfectly, those who know!”. The post became viral rapidly. 

The young couple, believing it was consensual fun and private love making moments and they never imagined that the video would be leak and viral. The people with patriarchal mindset have started trolling and slut shaming the young girl featured in video. The trolling has left the young couple devastated and given them mental trauma.  

Some couple also chase social media fame by posting private videos, but true victims suffer irreversible scars, mental health breakdown, slut shaming and societal stigma. 

Prior to this, a lot of other MMS has been leaked this year in previous few weeks from 19-minute MMS which broke the internet and later a deep fake video of a prominent YouTuber Payal Gaming was leaked which also created controversy online. 

After the deepfake MMS of Payal Gaming, other influencers who were victims of such leaked MMS also reacted on the controversy in favor of Payal Gaming. 

Also Read: Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 8:04 PM IST
Tags: mmsviral video

QUICK LINKS