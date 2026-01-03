After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas, the reality TV stars from Splitsvilla X4, became the focus of the online spotlight after a tiny video of the pair went viral on social media along with allegations that it was a private MMS or leaked intimate video. The video showed Justin without a shirt and talking to Sakshi in an informal manner and it was posted under false captions with demands for a link to the supposed complete video. The posts attracted more and more people to them and so quite a few users started to post and ask for what they thought was the leaked material, thus increasing speculation and misinformation on Instagram and WhatsApp.

When these rumours started to spread, Justin and Sakshi took a direct approach to the issue by releasing a clarification video and making statements on their official social media accounts. Justin firmly rejected the notion of any MMS being leaked and further clarified that the video in question was just a very small part of their daily vlog but was taken out of context for getting publicity. He was really upset about the large number of people who spread the false information and believed it, pointing out that even he clicked one of the links just to see what it was about and was astonished at the number of misleading shares online. He and Sakshi pleaded with their fans and the general public not to panic, not to share unverified links, and not to help in spreading the false material, making it clear that there was no leaked content or “link” to such a video.

Both experts and fans have pointed out the escalating digital misinformation issue, along with the misuse of ordinary footage for clickbait or online reactions. Hence, this case becomes a reflection of the larger issue of social media ethics, online privacy dilemmas, and user’s accountability in not spreading false and potentially harmful rumours.

