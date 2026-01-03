LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death conflict in Gaza IND vs NZ cold wave India ai riyadh FBI donald trump Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Thus incident took place against the backdrop of similar events where influencers had to grapple with the controversies of viral videos, like the case of a recent 19-minute clip associated with gamer Payal Gaming, which had given rise to an online discussion on privacy, consent, and the ethics of sharing so called 'leaked' digital content.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 08:43:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas, the reality TV stars from Splitsvilla X4, became the focus of the online spotlight after a tiny video of the pair went viral on social media along with allegations that it was a private MMS or leaked intimate video. The video showed Justin without a shirt and talking to Sakshi in an informal manner and it was posted under false captions with demands for a link to the supposed complete video. The posts attracted more and more people to them and so quite a few users started to post and ask for what they thought was the leaked material, thus increasing speculation and misinformation on Instagram and WhatsApp.

You Might Be Interested In

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row

When these rumours started to spread, Justin and Sakshi took a direct approach to the issue by releasing a clarification video and making statements on their official social media accounts. Justin firmly rejected the notion of any MMS being leaked and further clarified that the video in question was just a very small part of their daily vlog but was taken out of context for getting publicity. He was really upset about the large number of people who spread the false information and believed it, pointing out that even he clicked one of the links just to see what it was about and was astonished at the number of misleading shares online. He and Sakshi pleaded with their fans and the general public not to panic, not to share unverified links, and not to help in spreading the false material, making it clear that there was no leaked content or “link” to such a video. 

MMS Row India

Both experts and fans have pointed out the escalating digital misinformation issue, along with the misuse of ordinary footage for clickbait or online reactions. Hence, this case becomes a reflection of the larger issue of social media ethics, online privacy dilemmas, and user’s accountability in not spreading false and potentially harmful rumours.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: After 19 Minutes Viral Video, What Is ‘Sir Sir Please’ MMS Row? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 8:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 19 Minute Viral MMS19 minute viral videopayal gamingPayal Gaming MMS rowPayal Gaming viral controversyviral videosviral videos video

RELATED News

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

‘Both Threaten To Kill Me’: Meerut Man Alleges His Wife’s Affair With UP’s Viral Influencer Shadab Jakati; Breaks Down At Police Station

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

LATEST NEWS

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Film Sees Shocking Dip After Decent Opening Buzz

Winter Storms Worsen Gaza Crisis: 1.9 Million Displaced Palestinians at Risk, Nations Urge Israel to Allow Unhindered Humanitarian Aid

India vs New Zealand Squad Announcement Today: From Rishabh Pant’s Snub Fears To Mohammed Shami’s Big Return, Key Selection Talking Points

IMD Weather Updates: Brace For Chilly Days And Hazy Mornings As IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Alert Across India

Aurora Alert Tonight: Full List of US States That Could See the Northern Lights This Week, When to Watch and Viewing Tips

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

Kidnapped, Stripped, Filmed: 16-Year-Old Dalit Teen Brutally Assaulted by Five UP Men Over Instagram Dispute

Only 17 Days in Cinemas? Netflix’s Reportedly Planned Theatre Window After Warner Bros Deal Sparks Outrage in Hollywood

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Private EVs Coming Soon: What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber and Commuters

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims
After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims
After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims
After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

QUICK LINKS