LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ lates world news Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

People who were interviewed near Hayes told about their feelings of 'discomfort' and 'surprise' regarding the incident, and some even suggested that public transport should have stricter behavior rules to be enforced.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 15:29:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Inappropriate activities of a couple caught on tape in a moving double decker bus in Hayes, west London, has become a frequent subject of strong reactions and worries from both commuters and local officials. The video clip, which has been shared widely across the internet, seems to show the couple each occupying a seat on the upper deck of the bus along with other passengers while the bus continued on its route. Onlookers could not believe their eyes and felt awkward as the event unfolded, and a few even took videos with their phones and uploaded them to the internet later. The clip quickly went viral, garnering many different kinds of reactions from the public all over the UK, ranging from annoyance to disbelief.

You Might Be Interested In

London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Transport for London (TfL) and the local law enforcement confirmed that they were informed about the occurrence and that it was under investigation. The TfL, in its very brief statement, expressed that the behavior shown in the clip was “completely unacceptable” and the participants’ defenselessness would be examined in light of public transport rules. The police reported that they had gotten a number of calls about the occurrence and that they were thus examining the tapes to see if they could identify the two individuals in the video and if there had been any disruption or ignoring of safety. Also, the authorities made it clear to the public that posting such material on the internet only creates more problems than it solves and they should not take such cases as unpleasant materials to be revealed, but rather direct them to the appropriate channels.

Viral MMS Video London

The bus video that went viral has opened up a dialogue on a larger scale concerning manners in public, social media habits, and the delineation of privacy in shared environments. People who were interviewed near Hayes told about their feelings of ‘discomfort’ and ‘surprise’ regarding the incident, and some even suggested that public transport should have stricter behavior rules to be enforced. While this was going on, the public drew the attention on the platforms to the question of whether filming bystanders is justified and how the distribution of the video can affect the persons involved. Meanwhile, transportation authorities still assert that they would not compromise on safety measures for passengers and will continue to control the behavior of the public on the buses across London while at the same time making it clear that public spaces should be free of tension and secure for everyone.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 3:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 19 minute viral video19 minute viral video linkLondon viral videoLondon viral video busLondon viral video linkmms newPayal Gaming MMS rowViral MMS Video Londonviral videos

RELATED News

WATCH: US Airport Drama As Passenger Loses Temper Over Southwest Delay, Threatens To ‘Slap’ Employees

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Payal Gaming MMS Row, Splitsvilla Couple Justin D’Cruz–Sakshi Srinivas In Spotlight Over Private Clip Leak Claims

Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Confirms ‘Large-Scale’ US Strikes On Venezuela, Claims Nicolas Maduro And His Wife ‘Captured & Flown Out Of The Country’

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Oppo Find X9S Launching Soon: Premium Compact Flagship Features Dimensity 9500+ Chipset, 200MP Camera, And 7000mAh Battery, Check Expected Specs

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai & Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker, Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

US Strikes Caracas: Could Venezuela Fight Back? A Closer Look At Its Army, Air Force And Missile Arsenal| Explained

Trump Wants Nobel Peace Prize But Bombs Nations: First Iran, Now Venezuela — Check Every Strike Ordered By His Administration

IND U19 vs SA U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Record Again, Emerges Youngest Ever To…

What Is INSV Kaundinya? All About India’s Engine-Less Ship Built Using Ancient Techniques Now Nearing Final ‘Port Of Call’ In Muscat

KL Rahul Dismissed For 35 After Tripura Wicket-Keeper Grabs A Stunner In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

US Venezuela Conflict Explained: What Triggered The Latest Tension As Donald Trump Strikes Caracas

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes
After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes
After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes
After Payal Gaming MMS Row And 19-Minute Viral Video, London Couple Caught Having Sex On Moving Double-Decker Bus In Hayes

QUICK LINKS