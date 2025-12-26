Days after Namo Bharat Sex Video, Obscene Video Of A Woman Shot Inside A Washroom of Vindhya Vyapar Mela Gets Leaked, Fair Organizers Face Heat Over Basic Security

Days after the alleged Namo Bharat Sex video sparked outrage, another disturbing incident has surfaced, raising serious questions over public safety and privacy. An obscene video of a woman, filmed inside a washroom of the Vindhya Vyapar Mela at BTI Ground in Satna, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger.

The incident has put fair organisers under intense scrutiny, with critics flagging glaring lapses in basic security arrangements and demanding accountability for the breach.

What is Vindhya Vyapar Mela Viral MMS Video?

According to reports, unidentified individuals recorded the young woman inside a women’s washroom and later circulated the footage on social media. The video’s circulation triggered strong outrage across the city, drawing sharp public criticism.

The incident has laid bare serious lapses in the security at the Vindhya Vyapar Mela and intensified concerns over the privacy and safety of women in public spaces.

The fair’s management has demanded stringent punishment for those responsible, while police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Officials said efforts are ongoing to trace the origin of the viral video and identify those involved.

The Santna Police have registered an FIR and initiated a high-level investigation into the matter. A senior police officer said, “We are now trying to follow the digital trail of the video to find out where it came from and which persons have recorded and uploaded it on YouTube.”

