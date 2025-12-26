LIVE TV
Days after Namo Bharat Sex Video, Obscene Video Of A Woman Shot Inside A Washroom of Vindhya Vyapar Mela Gets Leaked, Fair Organizers Face Heat Over Basic Security

Days after Namo Bharat Sex Video, Obscene Video Of A Woman Shot Inside A Washroom of Vindhya Vyapar Mela Gets Leaked, Fair Organizers Face Heat Over Basic Security

An obscene video of a woman, filmed inside a washroom at the Vindhya Vyapar Mela, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger. The incident has laid bare serious lapses in the security at the Vindhya Vyapar Mela and intensified concerns over the privacy and safety of women in public spaces.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 26, 2025 13:21:57 IST

Days after the alleged Namo Bharat Sex video sparked outrage, another disturbing incident has surfaced, raising serious questions over public safety and privacy. An obscene video of a woman, filmed inside a washroom of the Vindhya Vyapar Mela at BTI Ground in Satna, has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread anger. 

The incident has put fair organisers under intense scrutiny, with critics flagging glaring lapses in basic security arrangements and demanding accountability for the breach. 

What is Vindhya Vyapar Mela Viral MMS Video? 

According to reports, unidentified individuals recorded the young woman inside a women’s washroom and later circulated the footage on social media. The video’s circulation triggered strong outrage across the city, drawing sharp public criticism. 

The incident has laid bare serious lapses in the security at the Vindhya Vyapar Mela and intensified concerns over the privacy and safety of women in public spaces. 

The fair’s management has demanded stringent punishment for those responsible, while police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Officials said efforts are ongoing to trace the origin of the viral video and identify those involved. 

The Santna Police have registered an FIR and initiated a high-level investigation into the matter. A senior police officer said, “We are now trying to follow the digital trail of the video to find out where it came from and which persons have recorded and uploaded it on YouTube.”

What is Namo Bharat Sex Video?

Video showing a young couple engaging in sexual acts inside a moving Namo Bharat train on the Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor went viral on social media, prompting a police investigation. The incident occurred on November 24 in a nearly empty premium coach of the train, officials said. After the inquiry, NCRTC suspended and later terminated an RRTS train operator, identified as Rishab, for allegedly recording the act from the live CCTV feed and circulating the footage. 

From Payal Gaming Viral Video to 19 Minute Viral Video: What’s Happening

Payal Gaming viral video, a private video said to feature popular YouTuber Payal Dhare, has gone viral on various sites. The 1 minute and 20 seconds MMS amid the ongoing 19-minute video controversy. Multiple screenshots and short clips show her in intimate positions, which continue to circulate, sparking questions about real or deepfakes. 

However, the YouTuber recently issued a statement claiming that the video is fake and misleading. In the clarification, the content creator denied any involvement in the incident and asserted the footage was fabricated. 

19 Minute Viral Video 

The 19 minute viral video was a leaked sex tape featuring Bengali influencer Sofik SK and his girlfriend and was trending all over the web. The influencer also posted a public apology for the intimate content that disturbed users. 

Sofik SK’s Instagram has rapidly increased to 5,36,000 (536K) after the leaked MMS became viral. His girlfriend also posted an apology online, where she blamed some of her close ones for leaking the private video due to jealousy.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

