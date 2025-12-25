LIVE TV
From Anjali Arora To Payal Gaming, How Top Influencers Became A Soft Target Amid '19-Minute Viral Video' Trend

From Anjali Arora To Payal Gaming, How Top Influencers Became A Soft Target Amid ’19-Minute Viral Video’ Trend

After the 19 minute viral video many influencer have been dragged into controversies. Many influencers have stood my and speak about the controversies and past experiences

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 25, 2025 17:37:33 IST

The 19-minute viral video is trending all over the internet, and many influencers are being wrongly dragged into the controversy. Amit Yadav, an officer with the Haryana Cyber cell, revealed that videos that are being viral on social media have been created using artificial intelligence. 

Some social media influencers have stepped forward to clarify the situation and urged people to stop circulating the misinformation while others have remained silent. The discussion around the subject has once again highlighted how easily an individual’s privacy can be compromised online. 

Payal Gaming to Anjali Arora  

Payal Dhare, who is popularly known as Payal Gaming, is among the content creators who faced the backlash and ridicule due to fake allegations. Payal addressed the issue on social media expressing her distress. She wrote on X that “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing.” 

Payal further clarified that “Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.” 

Influencers react to false claims 

Apart from Payal, another influencer, who was wrongly linked to the video also addressed the rumors in a sarcastic tone. In a video she stated that “Look at me properly. Now look at her. Does she resemble me in any way? She doesn’t, right? Then why are people writing ‘19-minute’ in my comments section?” 

Influencer turned actor Anjali Arora also raised her concern over the viral 19-minute video. She also recalled how a similar controversy in the past had nearly derailed her career. 

In a video statement Haryana Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav stated that “I would like to inform people that this is an AI-generated video.” He further talked about the legal consequences individuals could face if they share, download, or store such content. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 5:06 PM IST
