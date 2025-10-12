Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

In the age of social media, people are finding unique ways to earn money, from unboxing products to creating viral content. But one luxury trend is baby name consultancy. Yes, it’s real, and some people are earning a fortune by helping wealthy parents choose the perfect name for their child. One such consultant making headlines is Taylor A Humphrey, who charges up to USD 30,000 (around Rs 26 lakh) for her services, according to reports.

Taylor Humphrey, from San Francisco, has transformed her love for baby names into a high-end career. She calls herself a “name nerd” and combines anthropology, branding, and therapy to create a full-service naming consultancy.

Taylor maintains detailed spreadsheets, noting the origin, meaning, and even the “vibes” of each name. Her clients include Hollywood stars and Silicon Valley CEOs who view a baby’s name as an investment in their child’s future identity.

Taylor’s services start at USD 200 (around Rs 17,000), offering personalised name suggestions according to the parents’ preferences. But her premium packages can reach up to USD 30,000, which include genealogical research, family heritage tracing, and even ‘baby-name branding campaigns’. Some parents request names that match their child’s star sign, while others focus on Instagram-ready names or specific aesthetics.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Taylor said she often acts more like a therapist than a consultant. Many couples approach her after disagreements over baby names, which can escalate into serious conflicts during pregnancy or even affect post-delivery hospital stays. Her role is to guide them towards a name that satisfies both parents while reflecting individuality, culture, and sometimes even social media appeal.

Her story shows how unique skills, creativity, and understanding of modern culture can turn even the smallest details of life into a high-paying career.

ALSO READ: Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…