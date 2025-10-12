LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

She calls herself a 'name nerd' and combines anthropology, branding, and therapy to create a full-service naming consultancy.

Taylor A Humphrey (Image source: Instagram/@whatsinababyname)
Taylor A Humphrey (Image source: Instagram/@whatsinababyname)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 12, 2025 16:10:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

In the age of social media, people are finding unique ways to earn money, from unboxing products to creating viral content. But one luxury trend is baby name consultancy. Yes, it’s real, and some people are earning a fortune by helping wealthy parents choose the perfect name for their child. One such consultant making headlines is Taylor A Humphrey, who charges up to USD 30,000 (around Rs 26 lakh) for her services, according to reports.

Taylor Humphrey, from San Francisco, has transformed her love for baby names into a high-end career. She calls herself a “name nerd” and combines anthropology, branding, and therapy to create a full-service naming consultancy. 

Taylor maintains detailed spreadsheets, noting the origin, meaning, and even the “vibes” of each name. Her clients include Hollywood stars and Silicon Valley CEOs who view a baby’s name as an investment in their child’s future identity.

Taylor’s services start at USD 200 (around Rs 17,000), offering personalised name suggestions according to the parents’ preferences. But her premium packages can reach up to USD 30,000, which include genealogical research, family heritage tracing, and even ‘baby-name branding campaigns’. Some parents request names that match their child’s star sign, while others focus on Instagram-ready names or specific aesthetics.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Taylor said she often acts more like a therapist than a consultant. Many couples approach her after disagreements over baby names, which can escalate into serious conflicts during pregnancy or even affect post-delivery hospital stays. Her role is to guide them towards a name that satisfies both parents while reflecting individuality, culture, and sometimes even social media appeal.

Her story shows how unique skills, creativity, and understanding of modern culture can turn even the smallest details of life into a high-paying career.

ALSO READ: Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Taylor A Humphrey

RELATED News

Malala Yousafzai Reveals How She Collapsed After Smoking Bong At Oxford, Says ‘I Had Never Felt So…’
More Than Just A Game: Norway To Donate Match Profits To Gaza From The Recent Match Against Israel
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…
UPDATE 107-FA Cup Summaries
Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Hello Mamata Didi, Paani Nahi Hai,’ Darjeeling MP Raju Bista’s Satirical Protest Targeting West Bengal CM Over Water Crisis Goes Viral
Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Excluding Women Journalists At Delhi Presser: ‘It Was More Of…’
BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: How To Book Tickets For India vs Singapore, Check Details
‘Girls Shouldn’t Go Out At Night’: Mamata Banerjee Sparks Fresh Controversy Over Durgapur Gangrape Case
Muhurat Trading 2025: This One Hour On Diwali Could Change Your Wealth Forever
Norway's Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship
‘Couldn’t Even Afford Clothes’ Marufa Akter Opens Up About Social Exclusion And Dark Times Before Cricket Glory
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…
Meet Woman Who Earns Rs 26 Lakh By Naming Babies For Billionaires, She Is From…

QUICK LINKS