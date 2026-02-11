‘Pampered Kutta & Their Owners’: Unleashed Dog Mauls Domestic Worker In Gurugram Society As Owner Stands By; Netizens Spark Outrage | WATCH Viral Video

Gurugram: A shocking dog attack inside a gated housing society in Gurugram has sparked outrage after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. The incident took place on February 10 at Princeton Floors Society in Sector 51, Gurugram.

A 27-second CCTV video shows a pet dog suddenly slipping free and charging toward a woman, reported to be a domestic worker who was passing through the premises on a bicycle.

In the footage, the dog can be seen lunging at the cyclist, causing her to lose balance and triggering panic in the area. Though the owner was present at the spot, the animal was not under proper control at the time of the incident. The situation unfolded quickly, leaving bystanders startled.

Residents said the woman sustained injuries following the attack, though the extent of her condition remains unclear.

Questions Over Responsible Pet Ownership

The viral video has reignited debate around responsible pet ownership, particularly in gated residential societies where common spaces are shared by children, elderly residents, delivery personnel, and domestic workers.

I will say it again and I will say it Loud:

There is NO difference between a Rabid Street dog and the Pampered Kutta & their Owners!

Don’t believe it: Watch the owner lady’s face when her “Cute Baby-Dog” is mauling that poor domestic help.

No horror. No Panic! pic.twitter.com/aMvOLTSXeu — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 10, 2026

Several social media users criticised the apparent lack of urgency in restraining the dog, demanding stricter enforcement of leash rules and safety norms. Many called for housing societies to implement clearer guidelines on pet handling in shared areas.

Rising Concerns Over Dog Bite Cases

India reports millions of dog-bite cases every year, according to government data, raising serious public health and safety concerns. Incidents like the Gurugram attack highlight the urgent need for accountability, civic responsibility and stronger safety protocols within residential communities.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has intensified calls for balanced regulations that ensure both animal welfare and public safety.

ALSO READ: ‘Bro S*x Karoge, WhatsApp Number Please?’: Obscene Message From Uber Passenger Shocked Gurugram Driver On ISKCON Temple Ride- Watch