Shimla Shocker: Doctor Assaults Patient At IGMC | Watch Viral Video

IGMC Doctor Assaults Patient: A video showing a physical altercation between a doctor and a patient inside Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla has gone viral, triggering outrage and debate over conduct, safety and accountability in hospitals. The footage circulating on social media captures a tense moment inside a hospital ward, where a patient lying on a bed is seen kicking a doctor. The doctor avoids the kicks before striking the patient multiple times, as others rush in to intervene and separate the two.

What Reportedly Led To The Clash

According to reports, the patient, identified as Arjun Panwar, had come to IGMC for an endoscopy. After complaining of breathing difficulties, he reportedly moved to another ward and lay on a bed. It is alleged that a disagreement later broke out between the patient and the doctor, escalating into a heated argument and then physical violence.

The exact sequence of events leading up to the scuffle remains unclear.

Complaint Filed, Calls For Action Grow

Following the video’s spread, the patient’s attendants demanded strict action against the doctor, and a police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident. Reports also said that people gathered outside IGMC after news of the clash spread across Shimla, calling for an investigation and accountability.

The hospital administration has yet to issue an official statement.

Online Reactions Split

The viral clip has drawn mixed reactions online. While many users condemned the doctor’s actions and called for disciplinary measures, others urged caution, stressing that conclusions should not be drawn without understanding the full context.

One social media user argued that medical professionals should not be expected to endure verbal abuse or physical aggression. Another claimed the patient had been directed to rest in a different ward due to oxygen needs, and that the confrontation began when the doctor questioned his presence there, quickly spiralling into violence.

