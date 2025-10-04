WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

A video showing federal immigration agents shoving and handcuffing a Chicago official has sparked outrage online. The incident reportedly happened when alderperson Jessie Fuentes confronted ICE agents inside the emergency room at Humboldt Park Health.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows Fuentes approaching two men, one of whom had his face covered. During the confrontation, one of the men suddenly grabbed Fuentes and put handcuffs on her.

ICE agents handcuffed and detained Chicago Ald. Jessie Fuentes inside a hospital emergency room today. She had demanded they share a warrant for a man they detained inside the hospital who was reportedly injured during a chase, she said. She was later released. pic.twitter.com/fgVwMUnCDE — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) October 3, 2025

Many people have been questioning whether ICE agents are allowed to enter hospitals. The director of Humboldt Park Health said that immigration officers can enter emergency rooms but are not allowed inside operating theatres, according to ABC Eyewitness News. The hospital has not disclosed the identity of the person the ICE agents were originally trying to detain.

The video has prompted strong reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous and shameful.” Another said, “America is in deep trouble.” A third commented, “Those thugs better have charges against them. There was no need to assault her so brutally.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the situation. On X, he said, “Chicago’s elected officials have a First Amendment right to document ICE’s actions and to inform their constituents of their rights without federal interference. Any attempt to block this work is a direct attack on democratic accountability and an assault on the rights of the people of Chicago. ICE detained a sitting elected official while raiding an emergency room. Earlier this afternoon, they deployed tear gas indiscriminately in the middle of a city street.”

The mayor added, “ICE’s abusive tactics have no place in our city, and our elected officials will continue to stand with residents against this attempt to stoke fear and intimidation.”

The incident has reignited debates about ICE’s authority and its presence in hospitals. Many critics are calling for stricter rules to prevent similar confrontations in the future. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, drawing attention to the growing tensions between federal authorities and local officials in Chicago.

