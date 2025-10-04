LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

The incident reportedly happened when alderperson Jessie Fuentes confronted ICE agents inside the emergency room at Humboldt Park Health.

ICE agent grabs, handcuffs Chicago alderperson (X/@LAURA_N_ROD)
ICE agent grabs, handcuffs Chicago alderperson (X/@LAURA_N_ROD)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 4, 2025 10:16:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

A video showing federal immigration agents shoving and handcuffing a Chicago official has sparked outrage online. The incident reportedly happened when alderperson Jessie Fuentes confronted ICE agents inside the emergency room at Humboldt Park Health.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows Fuentes approaching two men, one of whom had his face covered. During the confrontation, one of the men suddenly grabbed Fuentes and put handcuffs on her.

Many people have been questioning whether ICE agents are allowed to enter hospitals. The director of Humboldt Park Health said that immigration officers can enter emergency rooms but are not allowed inside operating theatres, according to ABC Eyewitness News. The hospital has not disclosed the identity of the person the ICE agents were originally trying to detain.

The video has prompted strong reactions on social media. One user wrote, “Absolutely ridiculous and shameful.” Another said, “America is in deep trouble.” A third commented, “Those thugs better have charges against them. There was no need to assault her so brutally.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the situation. On X, he said, “Chicago’s elected officials have a First Amendment right to document ICE’s actions and to inform their constituents of their rights without federal interference. Any attempt to block this work is a direct attack on democratic accountability and an assault on the rights of the people of Chicago. ICE detained a sitting elected official while raiding an emergency room. Earlier this afternoon, they deployed tear gas indiscriminately in the middle of a city street.”

The mayor added, “ICE’s abusive tactics have no place in our city, and our elected officials will continue to stand with residents against this attempt to stoke fear and intimidation.”

The incident has reignited debates about ICE’s authority and its presence in hospitals. Many critics are calling for stricter rules to prevent similar confrontations in the future. Meanwhile, the video continues to circulate widely, drawing attention to the growing tensions between federal authorities and local officials in Chicago.

ALSO READ: US To Get $1 Trump Coin To Mark 250th Independence Celebrations? Here’s What Treasury Said

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 9:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chicagous news

RELATED News

‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
When ‘Hanuman Ji’ Books A Rapido: His Epic Bike Ride Goes Viral, ‘Late For Ramleela’
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s Advisors Pitch US On Plan To Build, Run Arabian Sea Port: Here’s What We Know
Israeli Strikes Kill At Least 6 In Gaza Hours After Trump’s Peace Call: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS