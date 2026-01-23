LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

Police confirmed that a non cognizable offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police told the complainant to go to a Magistrate for her next steps. As of now, no arrest has been made.

January 23, 2026 16:39:45 IST

Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

A viral video showing a violent altercation between a woman and an Urban Company masseuse in Mumbai’s Wadala has sparked widespread online attention which resulted in immediate police action and service provider response. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening after a 46-year-old woman from Wadala East cancelled a home massage appointment she had booked through the Urban Company app. The clip, which people widely shared across social media platforms, shows two women who started fighting after their heated argument escalated into a physical confrontation. 

WATCH The Viral Video Of The Fight

The complainant Shahnaz Wahid Sayyed booked a session to treat her shoulder pain but she canceled the appointment because she became uncomfortable with the therapist’s equipment and behavior when he arrived. The masseuse started to show signs of anger which led to a violent argument that took place inside the woman’s house. Two women in the video proceed to push each other while they strike each other and Sayyed’s son records portions of the event while he tells the attacker to leave.



Sayyed later filed a complaint with the Wadala Truck Terminal Police, alleging that the masseuse pulled her hair, scratched her eye, and pushed her to the ground during the altercation. Police confirmed that a non cognizable offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police told the complainant to go to a Magistrate for her next steps. As of now, no arrest has been made.

Urban Company’s Reply

Urban Company confirmed its police investigation cooperation and removal of its partner who was involved in the incident after the incident and subsequent viral footage. The incident has started discussions about safety and responsibility in home service applications while internet users demand to know how service providers should handle their disputes.

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:17 PM IST
Watch: Mumbai Viral Video Shows Shocking Physical Scuffle Between Urban Company Masseuse, Woman Customer Over Cancelled Appointment

