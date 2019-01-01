Maari 2 movie: The Tamil action comedy masala film starring Dhanush aka Venkatesh Prabhu, Sai Pallavi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tovino Thomas & Krishna Kulasekaran in lead roles has once again taken the internet....
Seema Raja Tamil movie: One of the most googled movies of the year 2018 Seemaraja featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Samantha Akkineni and Soori in lead roles has once again taken social media by storm with....
Watch Andhadhun Full Movie (2018): 2018's one of the super hit blockbusters, Comedy and crime thriller film Andhadhun managed to impress the audience. Ayushman Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer film....
Watch Patiala House Full movie (2011): Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma: Patiala House is a star-studded film as it features Bollywood bigwigs like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia,....
Watch D-Day Full Movie (2013): Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor: Nikhil Advani's D-Day is a star-studded film as it stars Bollywood bigwigs like Arjun Rampal, Huma....
Watch Haseena Parkar (2017): Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang: Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar is a biographical crime film that was released last year in September. It was directed....
Watch Satya Full Movie (1998): Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla: Satya, a classic cult by Ram Gopal Verma, has completed its 20 years. It is a milestone in contemporary....
Watch Newton Full Movie (2017): Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil: Newton is a comedy-drama film starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, and Raghubir Yadav. Critics and audiences alike proclaimed the film....
Watch Saugandh Bhojpuri Full Movie (2018): Saugandh is a Bhojpuri movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Mani Bhattacharya in the lead, along with Kanak Pandey, Deepak Dildar, Vinod Mishra, Brijesh....