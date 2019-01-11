Diler Bhojpuri full movie online: The soundtrack for the movie Diler has been directed by Vijay Laxmi, crooned by Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Kalpana, and Indu Sonali and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. Currently, Dinesh Lal Yadav is basking in the success of his film Nirahua Hindustani 3 opposite rumored girlfriend Aamrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma. The movie had earned crores of rupees in just a week whereas Bhojpuri singer has kept it low this year and has back to back 2-3 movies lined up for 2019.

Diler Bhojpuri full movie online: One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh in lead roles and Pawan Singh, Kalpana, Indu Sonali, among others in pivotal roles. The movie has garnered more than 15 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. Dinesh Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri superstar who has been in the industry for more than 20 years and is still ruling the Bhojpuri cinemas. The action drama Bhojpuri language movie has earned crores of money at the box office and is still riding high.

On a professional note, Dinesh Lal Yadav will have one busy year as he has 5-6 movies lined up such as his upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release all over the country on January 25, 2019. The other movies of the star are- Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher A Hindustan, among others whereas Akshara Singh will be next seen in- Babua Bawali, Gunday and Jaanam 2.

Watch full movie here:

