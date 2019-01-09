On a professional note, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London opposite Aamrapali Dubey. The movie is set to release this month on January 25, 2019. Among other movies where Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen are - Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe. Whereas Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is currently filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan.

The movie Kahan Jaiba Raja Najareea Ladai Ke starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua and Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has garnered 5 million plus views on the video sharing platform YouTube. One of the most googled movies of the year 2018 Kahan Jaiba Raja Najareea Ladai Ke also starred Anand Mohan, Mahesh Raja, Gunjan Kapoor, Bali in pivotal roles and had won the hearts of millions of fans with their amazing acting skills and the script. The movie has been directed by Vinay Bihari and bankrolled under the banner T-series.

On a professional note, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London opposite Aamrapali Dubey. The movie is set to release this month on January 25, 2019. Among other movies where Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen are – Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe. Whereas Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is currently filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan. In her 20-year long career, Monalisa has featured in more than 150 Bhojpuri films, 50 plus item number, 10 television shows and has been honored with many awards for her amazing performance and contribution to the Bhojpuri industry.

Watch full movie here:

Read More