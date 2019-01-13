Vishwaroopam 2 Telugu full movie online: The multilingual movie was made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and was released world on August 10, 2018. The soundtrack of the movie comprised of 3 songs which were- Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae, Gnyabagam Varugiradha (Vishwaroopam), Saadhi Madham.

Vishwaroopam 2 Telugu full movie online: The near to god-figure of the Tollywood industry Kamal Haasan is a dancer, producer, director, model, a politician as well as an incredible actor! One of the most loved actors of the Tollywood industry Kamal sir started his acting career as a child artist in 1960 with the Tamil movie Kalathur Kannamma where he played the role of Selvam. He even bagged the President’s gold medal for his amazing performance and since then he has featured in more than 300 films and still counting! He has become a social media sensation with about 230k followers on his official Insta handle.

Talking about his latest film Vishwaroopam 2 is a Tamil language action drama film which has been directed by Kamal Haasan and stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The movie holds an interesting plot where RAW Agent Major Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri (Kamal Haasan) is given the task to eliminate Al-Qaeda terrorist Omar Qureshi and his fellow jihadis, who plan to attack New York City. Vishwaroopam 2 marks as the second part of 2013 release. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office and only managed to earn Rs. 46 crores at the box office whereas total investment was made of Rs 55 crores.

The multilingual movie was made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and was released world on August 10, 2018. The soundtrack of the movie comprised of 3 songs which were- Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae, Gnyabagam Varugiradha (Vishwaroopam), Saadhi Madham.

Watch full movie here:

Read More