Thuppakki Tamil full movie: One of the most loved actors of Tollywood industry C. Joseph Vijay also popularly known as Vijay has taken the internet by storm with his amazing acting skills and his songs. he is one of the highest paid actors of the Tamil industry and is basically refereed as layathalapathy (young commander) or Thalapathy (commander) by his millions of fans! He started his acting career at the age of 10 as a child artist in the movie Vetri in 1984 and after that, he featured in 5 more movies as a child artist. His last movie as a child star was Ithu Engal Neethi which was directed by his father S.A Chandrashekhar. Vijay made his adult movie debut with movie Naalaiya Theerpu where he played the role of Vijay but got his breakthrough with the Tamil movie Poove Unakkaga which was directed by Vikraman in 1996.

In his 35 year acting career he has featured in more than 60 Tamil films and has been honored with 50 awards among which he has received three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, eight Vijay Awards, three Edison Awards, two Vikatan Awards, one Cosmopolitan Award, one India today Award, one SIIMA Award, and has been nominated for several more awards. He has even sung 32 songs till date as a playback singer and started his singing career with Bombay City in 1994.

Talking about his latest movie Thuppakki it is a Tamil language action thriller suspense movie which features Kajal Aggarwal and Vijay in led roles and has been directed and written by AR Murrugadoss. In the movie, Thuppakki Jayaram and Sathyan appear in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around an army group who are sent on a mission to destroy the terrorist group and deactivate their sleeper cells under command. The movie was a blockbuster hit which bagged Vijay awards after awards for his amazing performance!

