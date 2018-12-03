Watch Airlift Full movie (2016): Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur: Airlift is a drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon and was released on January 2016. The film is based on 1990 airlift of Indians from Kuwait.

Watch Airlift Full movie (2016): Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur: Airlift is a drama film starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The film was directed by Raja Krishna Menon and was released on January 2016. The film is based on 1990 airlift of Indians from Kuwait. Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi, Lena also played an important role in the film. The story of the film revolves around the Ranjit Katiyal, an Indian businessman, leads a happy and successful life in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait, he decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.

The film was jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Emmay Entertainment, and T-Series. The movie was critically acclaimed and it was featured among the 2016 Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India.

A user in praise of Airlift wrote, “Over the years Akshay Kumar’s choice of selecting the films has certainly improved with significant examples being Holiday, Baby, Special Chabbis, Gabbar Is Back to name few. Move over commercial masala potboilers with item songs, hero smashing 10 guys with a single blow and typical song-dance routine. Raja Menon’s Airlift will give you goosebumps with fast-paced gritting thrills and excitement.” Just to remind you, Nimrat Kaur made her Hindi film debut with Peddlers in 2012, produced by Anurag Kashyap

