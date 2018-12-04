Watch Andhadhun Full Movie (2018): Ayushman Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer comedy and crime thriller film was released in 2018 and managed to do well at the box office. According to the reports, the film managed to collect around Rs 110 crores and wad lauded by the audience.

Watch Andhadhun Full Movie (2018): 2018’s one of the super hit blockbusters, Comedy and crime thriller film Andhadhun managed to impress the audience. Ayushman Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer film was helmed by Sriram Raghavan and jointly produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. The script was written by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar. Singer Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod added the hit music to the film and the lyrics were written by Jaideep Sahni.

According to the reports, the film did a great job at the box office and managed to collect around Rs 110 crore at the box office. The film has added another star to Ayushman Khurana’s glittering career and he was lauded for selecting such a great story. Here is the Youtube link of the Ayushman Khurana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer film Andhadhun.

