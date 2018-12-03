Watch D-Day Full Movie (2013): Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor: Nikhil Advani's D-Day is a star-studded film as it stars Bollywood bigwigs like Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi, Irrfan Khan, Shruti Haasan and Rishi Kapoor in prominent roles.

Story/Plot:

The story of the film revolves around an intelligence officer called Wali Khan, who along with his team of highly-trained officers, is set to nab Goldman, one of India’s most wanted terrorists. However, an unintended error puts their mission in danger.

Know about the film:

The film was critically acclaimed and awarded Filmfare Award for Best Editing. It was directed by Nikhil Advani and was produced by co-produced by DAR motion pictures and Emmay Entertainment Private Limited. It was filmed in Gujarat and other parts of the country.

A user while appreciating the film said, “Went to watch a movie after long. It takes a good surprise quotient to make me appreciate a film. , critics reviews raised my expectations. I did not want to see another documented evidence. And wow! Then this film struck like a fresh wave, eyes wide opened, and glued to my seat I watched and enjoyed every moment in the awe as the scenes unfold.” A nice execution of a nice script from a skilled and pro director, he added.

