Watch Haseena Parkar (2017): Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang: Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar is a biographical crime film that was released last year in September. It was directed by Apoorva Lakha and produced by Nahid Khan. The film is apparently based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, a role played by Shraddha Kapoor. Siddharth Kapoor has portrayed the role of Dawood Ibrahim, a designated terrorist and underworld don. The film is written by Suresh Nair.

The storyline of the film revolves around the lead character Haseena, who is very close to her brother Dawood, who turns to a life of crime and rises to power in the Mumbai underworld. After the bomb blasts of 1993, Dawood escapes to Dubai and she falls in trouble.

However, popular film critic Rajeev Masand rated the film below average and in his review said Haseena Parkar is a movie that lacks flair, inventiveness, atmospherics, and just about everything required to deliver a compelling cinematic experience.

A user in praise of the film wrote, “#Haseenaparkar is a decent film, Shraddha Kapoor performs well, in a de-glamorised role. But the film attempts to show her as a victim of circumstances, not as a criminal. Seems she is being harassed just because she is the sister of the “most wanted” Bhai.”

