Watch Kerry on Kutton Full Movie (2016): Satyajeet Dubey, Aditya Kumar: Kerry on Kutton is a Bollywood movie starring Satyajeet Dubey, Aditya Kumar in the lead. Other actors who played a crucial role in the film are Aradhana Jagota, Shivam Pradhan and Karan Madhava. Kerry on Kutton was produced by Shashank Shekhar Singh under the banner of Trishank Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film was released on July 1, 2016. It was directed by Ashok Yadav. The story of the film revolves around the four teenagers of a town in eastern Uttar Pradesh. They eventually enter into the dark zone of wannabe criminals. The film is written by Himanshu Onkar Tripathi.

A user in praise of the film wrote,” Awesome Movie… Award-winning direction by Ashok Yadav. In this movie, I have seen very good detailing. Small small things also covered very teenagers All Actors have done a very good job. Specially Aditya, Satyajeet and Aaradhana dialogue delivery and their acting is fantastic.”

Satyajeet Dubey made his Bollywood debut with Roshan Abbas’ Always Kabhi Kabhi. The film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The other leading actor in this film is Aditya Kumar, who came into the limelight with his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur 2, a film directed by Anurag Kashyap.

