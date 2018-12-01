Watch Newton Full Movie (2017): Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil: Newton is a comedy-drama film starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, and Raghubir Yadav. The film was directed by Amit Masurkar and was produced by Manish Mundra under the banner of Drishyam films.

Watch Newton Full Movie (2017): Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil: Newton is a comedy-drama film starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, and Raghubir Yadav. Critics and audiences alike proclaimed the film as Pakanj Tripathi’s best work. The talented actor had won a special mention at 65th National Film Awards. The film was directed by Amit Masurkar and was produced by Manish Mundra under the banner of Drishyam films.

Newton is the story of a clerk who tries his best to conduct free and fair elections in the areas hit by left extremism despite the apathy of security forces. The film had received universal acclaim as it was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards. Newton had also won the title of Best Feature Film in Hindu at National Film Awards.

The film was released on September 22 last year. In the movie, Newton Kumar, a role played by Rajkummar Rao, is determined to his duty despite lack of interest by security forces. To depict a realistic view of the situation, the movie was filmed in various parts of Chhattisgarh including Dalli Rajhara forest and Balod. Its tagline – electoral rumble in the jungle – gives an idea of its storyline. Popular film critic Rajeev Masand gave the film a rating of 4 stars out of 5.

Read More