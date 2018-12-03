Watch Patiala House Full movie (2011): Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma: Patiala House is a star-studded film as it features Bollywood bigwigs like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma. The sports drama was released in February 2011. Bhushan Kumar, Mukesh Talreja, Krishan Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were the producers of the film. The film was co-produced by People Tree Films and Hari Om Entertainment. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani, who is also one of the co-founders of Emmay Entertainment.

Story/Plot:

The story of the film revolves around Gattu, who is living the life chosen by his cricket-hating father, secretly loves the game. When he gets a shot he is torn between his father’s orders and his own passion to play for an English team. His father was a victim of racial discrimination in Britain.

A user in praise of the movie wrote, “I don’t understand how come this movie is bearing a rating of roughly 6. I’ve rated it 9 and I stick with it. This is one of the best movies I’ve seen recently. The acting was just splendid by all the actors, especially by Akshay Kumar who has excelled par excellence in portraying such a serene role with such an ease which actually is quite contrary to his style of acting as he specializes in action and comic roles.”

Watch Patiala House Full movie (2011): Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma:

Read More