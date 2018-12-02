Watch Satya Full Movie (1998): Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla: Satya, a classic cult by Ram Gopal Verma, has completed its 20 years. The film had earned widespread critical acclaim and is still impactful today. It is said to be one of the most influential movies of the past 70 years of Indian cinema.

Watch Satya Full Movie (1998): Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla: Satya, a classic cult by Ram Gopal Verma, has completed its 20 years. It is a milestone in contemporary Indian cinema. The film had earned widespread critical acclaim and is still impactful . It is said to be one of the most influential movies of the past 70 years of Indian cinema. The movie is star-studded as it features JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Shukla and Shefali Shah in lead roles.

Satya is the story of an immigrant who shits to Mumbai in search of job but eventually enters into the Mumbai underworld after being falsely charged and starts working under the influential gangsters. The film depicts how organised crime rules a metro city. The film is written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. Both need no introduction as they are known for their intense works in the Indian film industry.

The movie was originally released on July 3, 1998. The film won six Filmfare Awards, four Star Screen Awards, a Bollywood Movie Award – Best Director and a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Satya was filmed in the financial capital during the monsoon season.

