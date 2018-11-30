Watch Saugandh Bhojpuri Full Movie (2018): The movie is a package of action, emotions, and romance, just like any other movie of the Bhojpuri industry. The film was written by Rakesh Ojha and directed by Vishal Varma. The movie was released on March 2 this year on the occasion of Holi festival. It was produced by Vikas Kumar under the banner of Purvanchal Talkies and co-produced by Cenchurion Films.

Watch Saugandh Bhojpuri Full Movie (2018): Saugandh is a Bhojpuri movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Mani Bhattacharya in the lead, along with Kanak Pandey, Deepak Dildar, Vinod Mishra, Brijesh Tripathi, Kiran Yadav, Tej Bahadur Yadav, Uma Shankar Mishra, Dev Singh, and Amit Shukla. The movie was released on March 2 this year on the occasion of Holi festival. It was produced by Vikas Kumar under the banner of Purvanchal Talkies and co-produced by Cenchurion Films. Saugandh, a mega-hit, was not only released in Bihar and Jharkhand but in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Gujarat.

Saugandh is the story of a commoner, a role played by Nirahua, who falls in love with a woman and decides to marry her. The film’s story seems to revolve around his rivalry with a gang of rowdies who sexually assaults his lover. Dinesh Lal Yadav is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Mani Bhattacharya, who hails from West Bengal, made her Bollywood debut with this movie.

A user on IMDb, which is an online database of information related to films, said it’s a superb action and romantic Bhojpuri movie. According to him, Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) and the actress opposite him, acted and performed very good in this movie.

