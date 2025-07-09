Venezuelan Poodle Moth A fluffy moth that looks like a tiny alien stuffed toy. Discovered only in 2009.
Dumbo Octopus This deep-sea cutie has ear-like fins just like Disney’s Dumbo. Truly magical.
Irrawaddy Dolphin A rare dolphin with a round head and gentle smile, found in rivers of Asia.
Red-Lipped Batfish It looks like it’s wearing bright lipstick. This odd fish actually “walks” on the ocean floor.
Glass Frog So transparent you can see its heart and organs. Nature’s own X-ray marvel.
Panda Ant Not an ant at all, but a furry black-and-white wasp with a powerful sting.
Tufted Deer A small deer with fang-like teeth, giving it a vampire look despite its shy nature.
Honduran White Bat Tiny snow-white bats that build leafy tents to sleep in cozy colonies.
Satanic Leaf-Tailed Gecko This lizard looks exactly like a dead leaf, a true master of disguise.
Halitrephes Jelly A glowing jellyfish that lights up like underwater fireworks in the dark ocean.