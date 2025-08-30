10 Low Maintenance Hacks Every Driver Should Know to Avoid Visiting Car Dry Cleaner
Check Tire Pressure Regularly
Always check the proper tire pressure to improve mileage and to prevent the wear & tear of the tires.
Use a Coin to Check Tire Tread
You can check tire tread by inserting a coin in the tire grooves. If you can see most of the coin, then it’s time to replace the tires.
Remove Minor Car Dents
Pour hot water over the minor car dent to soften the area and gently pull it out with a plunger.
Clean Headlights with Toothpaste
To clear the headlights for brightness and clear fogginess, rub toothpaste as it works as a mild abrasive.
Keep Wipers Streak-Free
You can clean wiper blades by rubbing alcohol on them to prevent streaks and to improve visibility during rain.
Use Baking Soda for Car Smells
Place an open small box of baking soda inside your car, it can naturally absorb bad odors, which sometimes leads to a feeling of vomiting.
Change Engine Oil on Time
Always keep the engine healthy, follow your car’s manual, and never skip oil changes.
Prevent Battery Drain
Don’t keep electronic items plugged in when the car is off, as it can lead to corrosion and clean if needed.
Wash & Wax Regularly
You can keep your car just like new every year by washing it to prevent rusting and waxing to protect the paint.