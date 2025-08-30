A view of the sea
10  Low Maintenance Hacks Every Driver Should Know to Avoid Visiting Car Dry Cleaner

Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Always check the proper tire pressure to improve mileage and to prevent the wear & tear of the tires.

Use a Coin to Check Tire Tread

You can check tire tread by inserting a coin in the tire grooves. If you can see most of the coin, then it’s time to replace the tires.

Remove Minor Car Dents

Pour hot water over the minor car dent to soften the area and gently pull it out with a plunger.

Clean Headlights with Toothpaste

To clear the headlights for brightness and clear fogginess, rub toothpaste as it works as a mild abrasive.

Keep Wipers Streak-Free

You can clean wiper blades by rubbing alcohol on them to prevent streaks and to improve visibility during rain.

Use Baking Soda for Car Smells

Place an open small box of baking soda inside your car, it can naturally absorb bad odors, which sometimes leads to a feeling of vomiting.

Change Engine Oil on Time

Always keep the engine healthy, follow your car’s manual, and never skip oil changes.

Prevent Battery Drain

Don’t keep electronic items plugged in when the car is off, as it can lead to corrosion and clean if needed.

Wash & Wax Regularly

You can keep your car just like new every year by washing it to prevent rusting and waxing to protect the paint.

