Beguni Thinly sliced eggplant, covered in a batter made with besan (chickpea flour) and fried till crisp. A monsoon classic to accompany every Bengali's evening chai.
Aloo Chop Mashed spiced potatoes, shaped into balls, coacted and deep-fried. The ultimate comfort bite that brings back memories of school tiffin.
Mochar Chop Banana blossom fritters, with a spiced filling and flavourful on rainy days.
Shingara (Samosa) Crispy, golden triangles filled with potatoes and peanuts that pair perfectly with adda and thunder.
Macher Chop Minced fish with spices, crumb-coated and fried. Each bite wraps you in nostalgia of Durga Puja.
Phuluri Dumplings made with gram flour and ajwain, offered steaming at street-side stalls during dreary downpours and laughter.
Postor Bora Fritters made from poppy seed paste - flaky outside, soft in are a pick-me-up on lazy monsoon afternoons.
Chingri Cutlet A melting-in-mouth feel of deep-fried prawn cutlets, usually on offer for eating in rainy evenings at clubs throughout Kolkata.
Dimer Devil The Bengali Scotch eggs, a satisfyingly packed egg, meat and spice snack for a stormy day.
Peyaji Onion fritters with a Bengali spin, served hot with a sip of sweet milk tea, looking out to the rain from the window.