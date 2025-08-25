Aug 25, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Crispy tofu stir-fry with veggies and soy sauce.
Spicy chili garlic tofu tossed in hot sauce.
Creamy tofu curry with coconut milk.
Baked teriyaki tofu with sesame seeds.
Healthy tofu salad with fresh greens and dressing.
Comforting tofu scramble as an egg substitute.
Crispy tofu nuggets with dipping sauce.
Flavorful tofu fried rice with soy and spring onions.
Soft tofu soup with miso and mushrooms.
Sweet tofu smoothie with fruits and honey.
