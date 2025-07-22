10 Indian Street Foods That Are Delicious and Surprisingly Good for Your Health
Bhel Puri A crispy tangy snack made of puffed rice, veggies and chutneys, low in calories, and high in fiber for guilt-free munching.
Dhokla This steamed fermented snack is light, high in protein and probiotics, and good for digestion.
Idli Soft and steamed, idlis are tasty, easy to digest, low fat, and high in carbohydrates, making a smart breakfast choice.
Corn on the Cob (Bhutta) Bhutta is cobs of corn roasted over open flames rubbed down with lemon and masala. It is steamed or roasted, full of fiber, antioxidant rich, and good for your digestive system.
Sprout Chaat A mix of boiled sprouts, onions, tomatoes and tangy spices, this is a protein-rich snack you can't go wrong with for a mid-day munch.
Moong Dal Chilla Savory pancakes made from moong dal (yellow split peas). These high protein high fiber pancakes provide a healthier alternative to oily snacks.
Masala Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi) Boiled sweet potato mixed with chaat masala and lemon juice is a naturally sweet snack providing fiber and slow absorbing carbohydrates.
Fruit Chaat Mixture of seasonal fruits, colorful, and seasoned with chaat masala, is a nutrient dense snack providing vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration.
Chole Kulcha If prepared with less oil, this protein and carb duet is filling and can be a healthy lunch choice that tastes as good as it fills your stomach.
Vegetable Momos (Steamed) Steamed momos with a veggie filling are low fat and high in fibre. Instead of fried, we opted for a steamed version for a healthier option.