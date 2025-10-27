✕
Oct 27, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
A short 10-minute foot massage before bed relaxes your body and mind, preparing you for restful sleep.
Massaging the feet improves blood circulation, helping muscles release tension built up during the day.
It stimulates pressure points connected to the nervous system, calming stress and anxiety naturally.
Using warm oils like coconut or lavender enhances relaxation and soothes tired feet.
Gentle circular motions around the arch and heel area promote deeper, uninterrupted sleep.
This simple routine also reduces restlessness and improves overall sleep quality over time.
Regular foot massages can help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed and energized.
Read More
7 Best Foods to Eat for Better Kidney Health and Natural Detox Support
Rosemary Oil vs Coconut Oil for Hair: Which One Promotes Better Growth and Shine?
10-Second Optical Illusion: Only 1% Can Spot the Odd One Out in This Tricky Visual Puzzle
10-Minute Foot Massage for Better Sleep: 7 Simple Steps to Relax and Recharge