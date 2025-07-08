Compact Umbrella Never step out without a sturdy, foldable umbrella. It shields you from sudden downpours and doesn’t take much space.
Lightweight Raincoat For hands-free protection, keep a packable raincoat. It’s super helpful when it’s windy or when your umbrella fails.
Extra Plastic Bags Carry a few spare plastic or biodegradable bags to store wet clothes, muddy shoes, or to keep your essentials dry.
Hand Sanitizer & Wipes Monsoon means more germs. Keep sanitizer and wet wipes handy to clean your hands and surfaces.
Moisture-Absorbing Sachets Pop a few silica gel packs or camphor sachets in your bag to protect gadgets and keep away musty smells.
Power Bank Getting stranded in the rain with a dead phone is no fun. Always carry a charged power bank.
Slip-Proof Footwear Pack an extra pair of flip-flops or slip-resistant shoes. They’re lifesavers on slippery streets.
Healthy Snacks Delays are common in monsoon. Keep nuts, energy bars, or dried fruits to stay energized if you get stuck.