Aug 25, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Masala Aloo – Spicy and tangy potatoes perfect with roti or paratha.
Aloo Tikki – Crispy potato patties for a quick snack.
Aloo Gobi – Classic potato and cauliflower curry.
Aloo Paratha – Stuffed flatbread with a spiced potato filling.
French Fries – Crispy golden fries everyone loves.
Potato Salad – Boiled potatoes mixed with veggies and dressing.
Aloo Chaat – Tangy and spicy street-style potato snack.
Aloo Soup – Creamy and comforting potato soup.
Stuffed Potato Skins – Potato halves filled with cheese or veggies.
Potato Stir Fry – Quick sautéed potatoes with onions and peppers.
Read More
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricket Stars Who Have Retired In 2025 Till Now
7 Easy Veg Lunchbox Ideas to Keep You Full and Energized All Day
Shilpa Shetty Won’t Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Yet Her Outfits Are Worth to Take Inspiration
10 Potato Dishes You Can Make in Minutes