Aug 15, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Brownie Mug Cake – Rich, fudgy, and ready in 90 seconds.
Banana Bread Mug – A warm, moist treat for ripe bananas.
Pizza in a Mug – Cheesy, saucy, and microwave-friendly.
Scrambled Eggs Mug – Fluffy breakfast in just 2 minutes.
Mac & Cheese Mug – Comfort food made super quick.
Pancake Mug – Sweet, fluffy, and syrup-ready.
Omelette in a Mug – Protein-packed with your favorite veggies.
Cinnamon Roll Mug – Gooey, sweet, and microwave magic
Chocolate Lava Cake Mug – Melty center in every bite.
Berry Cobbler Mug – Fruity goodness in minutes.
