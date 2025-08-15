A view of the sea
Aug 15, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Brownie Mug Cake – Rich, fudgy, and ready in 90 seconds.

Banana Bread Mug – A warm, moist treat for ripe bananas.

Pizza in a Mug – Cheesy, saucy, and microwave-friendly.

Scrambled Eggs Mug – Fluffy breakfast in just 2 minutes.

Mac & Cheese Mug – Comfort food made super quick.

Pancake Mug – Sweet, fluffy, and syrup-ready.

Omelette in a Mug – Protein-packed with your favorite veggies.

Cinnamon Roll Mug – Gooey, sweet, and microwave magic

Chocolate Lava Cake Mug – Melty center in every bite.

Berry Cobbler Mug – Fruity goodness in minutes.

