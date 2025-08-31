✕
Aug 31, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Stand tall and maintain good posture.
Smile genuinely to appear approachable.
Make eye contact while speaking.
Dress neatly and wear clothes that make you confident.
Speak clearly and avoid filler words.
Practice positive self-talk daily.
Show active listening when others talk.
Maintain personal hygiene and grooming.
Carry yourself with confidence, not arrogance.
Focus on your strengths and showcase them subtly.
10 Simple Tips to Boost Your Self-Image Quickly