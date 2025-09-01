✕
Sep 01, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Store garlic bulbs in a cool, dark place to prevent sprouting.
Keep garlic in a mesh bag or basket for proper air circulation.
Avoid sealing garlic in plastic bags—it traps moisture and spoils faster.
Refrigeration dulls garlic’s flavor, so keep whole bulbs at room temperature.
Freeze peeled cloves to make them last for months without losing aroma.
Minced garlic can be stored in olive oil in the fridge for quick use.
Don’t break the bulb until you need the cloves—it preserves freshness.
Store garlic away from sunlight to prevent it from turning bitter.
Use clay pots or terracotta garlic keepers for natural storage.
Check stored garlic regularly and remove sprouted or moldy cloves.
Read More
7 Unique Fish Names Inspired By Fruits And Vegetables
Fable Writing Made Simple: 6 Steps to Create Stories That Teach & Entertain
Chennai Dosa Trail: 7 Unique Varieties That Locals Swear By
Optical Illusion Challenge: Can You Identify the Odd Number in 7 Seconds?