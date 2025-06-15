5 Breakfast Smoothie Bowls To Get You Through Busy Summer Mornings

Packed with antioxidants, blueberries and a fresh burst of coconut, this smoothie bowl will keep you in a great mood even on a bad day.
Sweet, simple and bursting with creamy goodness, this strawberry banana smoothie bowl makes flavorful and delicious fruits, nuts, and oats breakfast.
This rainbow green smoothie bowl is packed with tonnes of fruits, veggies and topped with pretty rows of kiwi slices and berries.
Something that looks SO refreshing has got to delicious. Add some raw berries, shredded coconut and you're good for the day.