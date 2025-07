Monsoon humidity can worsen scalp dryness and sensitivity. It leads to itchiness, flakiness, and discomfort. If your scalp feels irritated or tight this season, small changes in your hair care routine can bring big relief. Tap to read! Monsoon humidity can worsen scalp dryness and sensitivity. It leads to itchiness, flakiness, and discomfort. If your scalp feels irritated or tight this season, small changes in your hair care routine can bring big relief. Tap to read!