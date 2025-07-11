5 Smart Ways To Store Lemons And Keep Them Fresh Longer

Lemons spoil fast if not stored properly. Use these five smart, simple methods to keep them fresh, juicy, and flavorful for much longer. Tap to read!
Keep Refrigerated Whole Lemons Keep whole lemons in the fridge, specifically in the crisper drawer. They can stay fresh and juicy for up to one month if kept in a sealed bag or container.
Refrigerate Cut Lemons Cover any cut lemon with plastic wrap or put the lemon pieces in an airtight container until refrigerated. This will prevent drying out and maintain freshness for up to a week.
Freeze Lemons Freezing is suitable for keeping whole, sliced, or juiced lemons for longer. The frozen juice and zest are good to be used later on cooking, baking, or detox drinks.
Avoid Overcrowding Give lemons well-apportioned space, either in the fridge or the fruit basket. Overcrowding can bruise them and lead to mold and faster decomposition due to poor air circulation.
Think of Citrus Saver Go for a citrus saver- an airtight container specially designed for cut lemons. It traps moisture and makes certain that the lemons do not absorb odors while also keeping the lemons fresher for a longer time.