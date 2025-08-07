A view of the sea
Aug 07, 2025
Akriti-kaul

6 adorable dress ideas for kids this Janmashtami

Little Krishna Costume Celebrate Janmashtami by dressing your child as Lord Krishna with a dhoti, peacock feather crown, and flute..

Radha Rani Dress for Girls Bright lehengas with dupattas, floral jewelry, and soft makeup make little girls look like divine Radhas.

Ethnic Kurta-Pajama with Waistcoat A simple kurta-pajama paired with a colorful Nehru jacket or waistcoat adds a festive yet comfortable vibe. 

Traditional Lehenga-Choli Set with Mirror Work For a glamorous touch, dress your little one in a lehenga-choli embellished with mirror work or embroidery.

Krishna-Inspired Dhoti-Jacket Set Put a modern spin on the Krishna look with a stylish dhoti and embroidered jacket combo.

Simple Cotton Anarkali for Girls A soft cotton Anarkali in festive colors like yellow, blue, or saffron is perfect for young girls during the temple visit or home puja. 

