Sep 15, 2025
Akriti-kaul

6 Low Calorie Gujarati Snacks That Are Super Tasty and Healthy

DHOKLA Steamed and fluffy, dhokla is rich in protein, light on calories, and perfect for breakfast or evening snacks.

HANDVO A baked lentil and vegetable cake packed with fiber and nutrients, making it a wholesome, low-calorie treat.

KHANDVI Soft, rolled gram flour sheets seasoned with spices, low in fat yet incredibly satisfying.

THEPLA Made with whole wheat flour and fenugreek leaves, this light snack boosts digestion and energy.

PATRA Colocasia leaves layered with gram flour paste, steamed, and lightly sautéed, offering a nutrient-rich, low-calorie bite.

MUTHIYA Steamed dumplings made with flour and leafy greens, ideal for a healthy and filling snack.

