6 Quinoa Recipes Packed With Fiber For Better Digestion and Wellness
Quinoa Vegetable Khichdi This wholesome recipe blends quinoa with lentils, seasonal vegetables, and mild spices. It’s light, easy to digest, and rich in fibre, making it an ideal gut-friendly comfort meal.
Quinoa Salad With Chickpeas A refreshing mix of quinoa, chickpeas, cucumber, and fresh greens topped with olive oil and lemon dressing. Packed with protein and fibre, this salad supports smooth digestion.
Quinoa Upma A South Indian twist to traditional upma, made with quinoa, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves. This dish keeps your stomach light while giving long-lasting energy.
Quinoa and Spinach Soup A warm, hearty soup made with quinoa, spinach, garlic, and mild spices. Its high fibre content helps soothe digestion while also boosting immunity.
Quinoa stuffed Bell Pepper Colorful bell peppers stuffed with quinoa, beans, and veggies baked to perfection. This recipe is fibre-rich, gut-friendly, and a delicious way to enjoy a filling meal.
Quinoa Porridge With Fruits A creamy breakfast porridge prepared with quinoa, almond milk, nuts, and seasonal fruits. Rich in fibre and antioxidants, it supports digestive health and keeps you full longer.