6 Things Every Teen Learns the Hard Way When Stepping Into Adulthood
Financial Independence Managing money is more difficult than expected; budgeting skills are necessary straight away.
Self-Responsibility No one else will fix your problems; personal responsibility is extremely important.
Changes in Relationships Friendships/romantic relationships will change; communication and boundaries are going to be very important.
Career Uncertainty Determining stable or fulfilling job direction requires patience and resilience.
Mental Health Stress, anxiety, and loneliness may rise; understanding when to seek support becomes critical.
Identity Exploration Taking the time to really know yourself is not easy; that's especially the case during a time when societal, familial, and peer pressures will mount.