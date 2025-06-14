7 Beautiful Baby Girl Names Believed to Bring Wealth & Prosperity
7 Beautiful Baby Girl Names Believed to Bring Wealth & Prosperity
Named after the Hindu goddess of wealth, symbolizing prosperity, fortune, and abundance.
Lakshmi
Meaning "worshipped one," symbolizing blessings, wealth, and divine favor in life.
Aaradhya
Means "goddess" or "protector," attracting luck, fortune, and spiritual abundance.
Isha
Symbolizing "worthy of being heard," often associated with fame, wealth, and success.
Shravya
Meaning "meaningful life," believed to bring purpose, luck, and financial prosperity
Saisha
Derived from Goddess Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth, beauty, success, and auspicious beginnings.
Shriya
Meaning "maiden," representing growth and fortune, attracting wealth through constant progress.
Darika
