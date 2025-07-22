7 Beautiful Hill Stations From Noida To Enjoy Holidays

Mussoorie Just 6–7 hours away, Mussoorie offers colonial charm, lush hills, and scenic spots like Kempty Falls and Gun Hill, perfect for a relaxing escape
Nainital A popular getaway around 300 km from Noida, known for its beautiful lake, mall road, and surrounding mountains.
Lansdowne A peaceful and less-crowded hill station about 270 km away, ideal for nature walks and quiet retreats.
Ranikhet Around 8 hours from Noida, Ranikhet is serene and dotted with pine forests and views of the snow-capped Himalayas.
Binsar A hidden gem 9 hours away, perfect for those looking to unwind in dense forests and panoramic mountain views.
Dhanaulti A tranquil spot 300 km from Noida, surrounded by deodar forests, ideal for camping and eco-tourism.
Shimla Though a bit farther (around 9 hours), Shimla remains a classic choice for its vibrant streets, colonial architecture, and mountain views.