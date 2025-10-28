✕
Oct 28, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Berries like blueberries and strawberries help reduce inflammation and protect kidney cells.
Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are rich in antioxidants that support detoxification.
Apples aid in controlling cholesterol and blood sugar, reducing kidney strain.
Garlic lowers blood pressure and fights toxins naturally.
Olive oil provides healthy fats that protect kidney function.
Cauliflower replaces starchy foods and supports filtration.
Watermelon helps flush out toxins and keeps your kidneys hydrated.
7 Best Foods to Eat for Better Kidney Health and Natural Detox Support
