7 Bollywood Actresses-Inspired Gym Outfits That Can Instantly Make You Fitness Diva
Puma’s face Kareena Kapoor Khan slays in a color-blocked black and brown gym co-ord set featurning one-shoulder sports bra.
She wears a bright teal sports bra and leggings set with graphic detailing on the sides.
She wears a sky-blue Adidas sports bra and paired it with a bright red high-waist leggings.
She wears a black cut-out sports bra with a purple black patterned leggings.
She opts for a white Puma crop top sports bra and paired it with mint green joggers and white sneakers.
She stuns in a navy blue crisscross-back sports bra paired with matching high-waist leggings.
She wores a blush pink fitted crop top and matching yoga tights during her yoga session.