Angelina Jolie – Khmer Script & Coordinates Angelina Jolie’s iconic tattoos include the Khmer script on her shoulder—Buddhist prayers for protection over her adopted son—and geographic coordinates marking the birthplaces of her children.
Harry Styles – Butterfly & Journey Tattoos Harry Styles’ most famous tattoo is the large butterfly over his sternum, inspired by a French prison tattoo from the film Papillon. Alongside swallows, lyrics, and symbols tied to family and travels, his ink narrates his personal evolution and artistic transformation
Rihanna – Egyptian Goddess Isis Rihanna's chest piece features the Egyptian goddess Isis beneath her sternum, honoring her late grandmother. The detailed, fine-line design symbolizes protection, motherhood, and legacy—and is widely admired as one of the most beautiful celebrity tattoos.
Miley Cyrus – “Just Breathe” & Dreamcatcher Miley Cyrus’s tattoo collection is deeply personal, including the daily-affirming phrase “Just Breathe” beneath her breast—a tribute to loved ones lost—and a dreamcatcher on her side, inked during her travels to Venezuela, symbolizing protection for her family
David Beckham – Family Tributes & Guardian Angel David Beckham’s extensive ink collection (now over 70 tattoos) includes a majestic guardian angel on his back, watching over his sons’ names—Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. Each tattoo commemorates family connections, spiritual beliefs, and major life events
Post Malone – Face & Body Statements Post Malone is instantly recognizable for his face tattoos, including “Stay Away” under one eye and barbed wire across his forehead. His body art spans spiritual symbols, hometown tributes, and reflections of personal struggle, artistry, and identity
Cara Delevingne – Minimalist Lion & Leo Pride Cara Delevingne’s lion tattoo on her index finger, inked by famed tattoo artist Bang Bang, symbolizes strength, courage, and her Leo zodiac identity. Its minimalist yet detailed design has become emblematic of her bold, artistic style