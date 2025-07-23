7 Common Food Items That Should Not Be Eaten Raw

Kidney beans Raw kidney beans contain phytohemagglutinin, a toxin that can cause severe nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Potatoes Raw potatoes may contain solanine, a natural toxin especially concentrated in green or sprouted ones. It can cause digestive distress, and headaches.
Eggs Raw or undercooked eggs can carry Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria that can cause food poisoning. Always cook eggs thoroughly.
Chicken Raw chicken is a common source of Salmonella and Campylobacter bacteria. Eating it uncooked can lead to serious foodborne illnesses
Cassava Cassava contains cyanogenic glycosides, which can release cyanide when raw. Proper soaking and cooking are essential to make it safe
Flour Raw flour might seem harmless, but it can contain E. coli from contaminated grains or processing. It’s not sterile, so avoid eating
Mushrooms Some wild mushrooms and even common types like morels are toxic when raw. They can cause stomach upset or worse.