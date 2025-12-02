A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

7 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than in India

UAE (Dubai): Known for lower taxes and cheap gold rates.

Saudi Arabia: Competitive gold prices with low duty/tax.

Singapore: Duty-free shops make gold cheaper than in India.

Thailand: Affordable gold prices and good jewelry markets.

Malaysia: Gold rates often cheaper than Indian markets.

Qatar: Low import duties give advantage in gold buying.

Switzerland: International pricing sometimes cheaper than Indian retail rates.

