Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
7 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than in India
UAE (Dubai): Known for lower taxes and cheap gold rates.
Saudi Arabia: Competitive gold prices with low duty/tax.
Singapore: Duty-free shops make gold cheaper than in India.
Thailand: Affordable gold prices and good jewelry markets.
Malaysia: Gold rates often cheaper than Indian markets.
Qatar: Low import duties give advantage in gold buying.
Switzerland: International pricing sometimes cheaper than Indian retail rates.
