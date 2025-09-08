7 Creative Everyday Uses Of Rubber Bands You Didn't Know About
Keep Food Fresh Seal opened snack or cereal packets with a rubber band to keep them airtight and fresh for longer.
Prevent Slipping Hangers Wrap rubber bands around hanger ends to stop clothes from slipping off, keeping your wardrobe organized.
Easy Jar Opening Wrap a rubber band around jar lids for better grip, making it easier to open tight jars.
Secure Loose Items Bundle pens, pencils, or cables together neatly using a rubber band to avoid clutter.
Bookmark Alternative Use a rubber band as a simple, non-damaging bookmark to keep your reading spot.
Spill Proof Utensils Place a rubber band across a spoon handle to prevent it from slipping into pots or bowls.
Phone Grip Improver Wrap a rubber band around your phone for a better grip and to prevent accidental slips.